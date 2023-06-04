ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

