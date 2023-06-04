ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $6.92 Million in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 360,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,547,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,740,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

