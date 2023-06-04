ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,297,000 after buying an additional 476,743 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $14,943,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $11,459,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.84.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

