ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 270.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,390 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 2.39% of 2seventy bio worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 172.80% and a negative return on equity of 60.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

