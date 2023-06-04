ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029 shares of company stock valued at $74,512. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

