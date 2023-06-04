ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Humana by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $520.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.92 and a 200-day moving average of $508.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.70 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.