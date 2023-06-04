ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Splunk worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $45,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $102.88 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

