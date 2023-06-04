Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 1.7 %

Fortis stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.