PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.72.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

