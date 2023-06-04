PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.29 billion-$9.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.36 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.70 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised PVH from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.72.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $14,439,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $20,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PVH by 37.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after buying an additional 222,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 419.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.