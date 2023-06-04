Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 181.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Dollar General by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 435,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.53.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.6 %

DG stock opened at $166.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

