Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 4,526 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 296.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 402,816 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Bank of America downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

