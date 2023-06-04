Cipher Capital LP Sells 9,948 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NYSE LAC opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

