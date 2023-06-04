Cipher Capital LP Makes New $322,000 Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $11,217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.