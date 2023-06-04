Cipher Capital LP Takes $340,000 Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,023 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,534,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 495,797 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.70. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

