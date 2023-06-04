Cipher Capital LP Has $346,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,025 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.8 %

CBRE stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.