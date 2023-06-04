Cipher Capital LP Reduces Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $124.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.