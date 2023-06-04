Cipher Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Azenta by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter worth about $12,109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 1,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 520,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after acquiring an additional 473,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

