Cipher Capital LP Sells 26,271 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

