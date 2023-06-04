Cipher Capital LP Purchases 11,594 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $808,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.79. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at $467,986.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $186,640. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

