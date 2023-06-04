Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $216.98 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average of $233.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

