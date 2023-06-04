Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 4,311 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE RJF opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.