Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,657 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

