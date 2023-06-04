Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 201,451 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 499,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,940,000 after purchasing an additional 150,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 751.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 110,459 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,581 shares of company stock valued at $27,183,743 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.27.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.03. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

