Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,885 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $3,063,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $113.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

