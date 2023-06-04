Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Genpact by 110.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at $183,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Genpact Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE G opened at $37.54 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Madden acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 337,082 shares of company stock worth $14,331,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

