Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 14,595 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 267,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

