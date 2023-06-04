Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.6 %

MLM stock opened at $415.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $416.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

