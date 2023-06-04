Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,114,000 after purchasing an additional 347,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. NNN REIT, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

