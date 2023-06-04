GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $726,000 in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

TWST stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho acquired 10,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

