Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $139.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

