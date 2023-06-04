Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $422.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $510.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

