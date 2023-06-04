ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 96,130 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 715.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,130 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

SJW Group Trading Up 2.6 %

SJW stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $83.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Stories

