ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $7.30 Million Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 221.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,848 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.59% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,962 shares of company stock valued at $74,613 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.