ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

