ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.63 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,654.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,453 shares of company stock worth $4,058,926. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

