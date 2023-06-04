Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.40

Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $11.30. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 1,326 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

