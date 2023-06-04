Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.23

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.46. Sylogist shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 13,502 shares changing hands.

Sylogist Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the provision of enterprise resource planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The firm’s solutions include K-12 school districts and boards, government and public sector, nonprofit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, justice and public safety, and manufacturing and distribution.

