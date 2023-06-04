Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.18

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,013,271 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.89. The company has a market capitalization of £25.86 million, a PE ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

