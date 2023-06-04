GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 150 shares.

GlobeImmune Stock Performance

GlobeImmune Company Profile

GlobeImmune, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company was founded by Donald Bellgrau, Richard C. Duke, and Alex Franzusoff on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

