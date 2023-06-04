KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.00

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.27. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 106,011 shares trading hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 194,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.