KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.00

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.27. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 106,011 shares trading hands.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
