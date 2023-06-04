Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.72

Shares of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and traded as high as $18.38. Yamato shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 1,881 shares traded.

Yamato Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies and subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and Others. The Retail segment handles home delivery business for individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The Corporate segment deals with transportation business for large-scale corporate customers; operation of distribution centers; customs clearance business; and air transportation agency business.

