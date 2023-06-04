OFS Credit (OCCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCCI stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 34.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

