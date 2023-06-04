OFS Credit (OCCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.9 %
OCCI stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Credit (OCCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.