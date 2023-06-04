Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.85

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $12.19. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 28,614 shares.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Isuzu Motors

(Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.