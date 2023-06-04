ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.81

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and traded as high as $45.20. ATS shares last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 32,024 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATSAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on ATS to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.