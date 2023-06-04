Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.51 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.78 ($0.10). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.76 ($0.10), with a volume of 17,117,036 shares.

Hurricane Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £154.42 million, a PE ratio of 388.00, a PEG ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.59.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Hurricane Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 5.19 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 66.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.