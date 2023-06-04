BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

BTZ stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

