Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

