Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 89 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in CDW by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $174.22 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

