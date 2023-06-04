Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $216,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Arista Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,270 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Arista Networks by 721.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,204 shares of company stock worth $56,412,199. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.5 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

